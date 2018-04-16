Monday, April 16, 2018

'Mr. Mercedes' announces season 2 will debut in August

And we can't even wait

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Apr 16, 2018 at 1:31 PM

Your mind is not your own. 8.22.18 #MrMercedesTV

A post shared by Mr. Mercedes (@mrmercedestv) on

Yesterday Mr. Mercedes, the TV show based on a Stephen King trilogy, announced the premiere date for its second season — Aug. 22, 2018.

If you're like me, you're a super fan of this locally-shot show, and this is very exciting news. And if you've never seen Mr. Mercedes, well, then check out the first two episodes of season one for free, online.

Featuring Brendan Gleeson and Harry Treadaway, Mr. Mercedes season two promises that "your mind is not your own." For a quick recap: Gleeson plays detective Bill Hodges and Treadaway is Brady Hartsfield, a.k.a. murderer Mr. Mercedes. From checking out shots of local spots like Little Jack's Tavern and Prohibition to watching some weird incest, this show has it all.

