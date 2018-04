'Mr. Mercedes' announces season 2 will debut in August

Yesterday, the TV show based on a Stephen King trilogy, announced the premiere date for its second season — Aug. 22, 2018.If you're like me, you're a super fan of this locally-shot show, and this is very exciting news. And if you've never seen, well, then check out the first two episodes of season one for free, online.Featuring Brendan Gleeson and Harry Treadaway,season two promises that "your mind is not your own." For a quick recap: Gleeson plays detective Bill Hodges and Treadaway is Brady Hartsfield, a.k.a. murderer Mr. Mercedes. From checking out shots of local spots like Little Jack's Tavern and Prohibition to watching some weird incest, this show has it all.