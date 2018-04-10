Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Unity Church screens Trail of Tears: Cherokee Legacy, part of race and culture film series

While most people are at least vaguely familiar with the tragic period of American history known as the Trail of Tears, the forced relocation of most of the Five Civilized Tribes of the Southeastern United States to "Indian Territory" is worth a second look, and a deeper conversation.

In 1830, President Andrew Jackson enacted the Indian Removal Act, forcing the Cherokee Nation to leave their homeland and relocate into unchartered territory — nearly a quarter of the Cherokee Nation died along the way.

As part of their Race and Culture Film Series, Unity Church of Charleston will screen the documentary Trail of Tears: Cherokee Legacy Sun. April 15 at 1 p.m. The one hour and 40 minute film is narrated by James Earl Jones, with voice-over by James Garner, Crystal Gayle, and others. After watching the film, Unity will host a group discussion with the goal of "better understanding the history of America and how it has shaped the way we live in our society."

Attendees are encouraged to bring their children, to foster conversation among a younger generation. Going forward, the series hopes to include films about different groups of people in our society — ideas are welcome. Email unitycharleston@msn.com or call (843) 566-0600. Stay up to date with the film series at unitychs.org. 

