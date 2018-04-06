You can now rent (or buy) documentary about Ashley River Bridge, 'Backpedal,' on Amazon and Vimeo

click to enlarge
Backpedal
, a documentary about the (seemingly endless) controversy surrounding the Ashley River Bridge bike lane, is officially available for rent or purchase on both Amazon
and Vimeo.
The documentary, created by local filmmaking company, Lunch and Recess, was awarded Best Documentary at Greenville, S.C.'s Reedy Reels film festival last November.
If that's not enough to encourage you to check out the hyper-local flick, then the Amazon description just may be: "If you like the show Parks and Recreation
, you'll love Backpedal
. The 'number one city in the world,' Charleston, SC bumbles its way through a traffic jam of ass proportions. While most of us sit in traffic trying to figure out how to make our cars move faster, people on bikes are gliding by. The only problem: in order to enjoy the spoils of biking, they have to risk their lives."
Backpedal Official Trailer from Lunch and Recess on Vimeo.