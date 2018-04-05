Babies, booze, and break-ups: 'Southern Charm' returns tonight

Thank God for Southern Charm. The headlines have been pretty dreary lately, and we needed some good news. It comes in the form of Southern Charm, season 5, which Bravo promises "is going where it's never gone before." The season kicks off tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo with an episode aptly titled, "The Break-Up Bunch Part 1."
In a preview for the show we see quibbling between Craig and Naomie (who we know have recently broken up); T Rav asking the mother of his children, Kathryn, why she never comes around anymore; Cameron peeking at 3-D images of her daughter on an ultrasound; Shep doing Sheppy stuff; and lots of yelling. Oh yeah, and mum's the word on that whole spinoff thing (sorry, Shep).
