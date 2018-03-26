Take your dog to Terrace Theater's 'Isle of Dogs' screening on Sat. April 14

When I first saw the trailer for Isle of Dogs — Wes Anderson's latest animated flick about, well, an island full of dogs (dream life, right?) — I practically melted into my seat. Animated dogs? Cute! Then I read this NYT article about an "aisle of dogs," a.k.a. a screening of Anderson's movie where you could bring your dog — to a movie a theater.
If you just got really excited, then you'll be happy to hear that the Terrace is following suit with this whole bring-your-dog-to-the-theater concept. On Sat. April 14, head to the 2 p.m. matinee screening of Isle of Dogs with your friendly, four-legged pal (leave aggressive woofs at home). Sponsored by Doody Calls, this event has everything you'd ever want: a movie about dogs, and real live dogs.