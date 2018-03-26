Monday, March 26, 2018

Take your dog to Terrace Theater's 'Isle of Dogs' screening on Sat. April 14

An aisle of dogs!

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Mar 26, 2018 at 9:21 AM


When I first saw the trailer for Isle of Dogs — Wes Anderson's latest animated flick about, well, an island full of dogs (dream life, right?) — I practically melted into my seat. Animated dogs? Cute! Then I read this NYT article about an "aisle of dogs," a.k.a. a screening of Anderson's movie where you could bring your dog — to a movie a theater.

If you just got really excited, then you'll be happy to hear that the Terrace is following suit with this whole bring-your-dog-to-the-theater concept. On Sat. April 14, head to the 2 p.m. matinee screening of Isle of Dogs with your friendly, four-legged pal (leave aggressive woofs at home). Sponsored by Doody Calls, this event has everything you'd ever want: a movie about dogs, and real live dogs.

All tickets are $11 and can be purchased online. 
Event Details Dog Day Afternoon
@ Terrace Theater
1956 Maybank Highway
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., April 14, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
