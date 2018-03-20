What Haunts Us, about child sex abuse at Porter-Gaud, gets an extended run at The Terrace

Due to what Terrace theater owner Paul Brown calls an "incredible demand," an additional week of screenings of What Haunts Us
(the topic of our cover story this week, FYI), starts on Fri. March 23. Screenings take place each day at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. and tickets are regular price ($11/adult, $8/student, senior citizen, military, matinee). Tickets go on sale tonight at TerraceTheatre.com.
Both screenings of What Haunts Us
, which made its Lowcountry debut at the Terrace Film Festival this past weekend, sold out. The screenings raised over $3,000 for local nonprofits, Thrive
, Darkness to Light
, and Dee Norton
.
In case you didn't read our cover story (you really should), here's the low down:
"What Haunts Us
recounts Porter-Gaud's 1970s child sex abuse scandal that received national attention in the late '90s when former PE teacher Eddie Fischer was sent to prison for 20 years on 13 sexual abuse charges. While the convicted pedophile would later confess to molesting 39 boys, Tolmach's film focuses more on the suffocating silence left in the scandal's wake. A South Carolina grand jury found the private school and two former administrators — principal James Bishop Alexander and headmaster Berkeley Grimball — responsible in the sexual abuse case."