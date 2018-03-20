Tuesday, March 20, 2018

What Haunts Us, about child sex abuse at Porter-Gaud, gets an extended run at The Terrace

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Mar 20, 2018 at 4:54 PM


Due to what Terrace theater owner Paul Brown calls an "incredible demand," an additional week of screenings of What Haunts Us (the topic of our cover story this week, FYI), starts on Fri. March 23. Screenings take place each day at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. and tickets are regular price ($11/adult, $8/student, senior citizen, military, matinee). Tickets go on sale tonight at TerraceTheatre.com.
Porter-Gaud's chilling child sex abuse scandal hits the screen in the Lowcountry premiere of What Haunts Us
This week marks the ninth annual Charleston Film Festival at Terrace Theatre. While there will be local premieres of notable films like the Bob Dylan documentary Trouble No More, the Oscar nominated animated feature The Breadwinner, and a block of Oscar shorts, the Charleston premiere of Paige Goldberg Tolmach's documentary, What Haunts Us, is the film piquing the most curiosity.
By Kevin Young
Both screenings of What Haunts Us, which made its Lowcountry debut at the Terrace Film Festival this past weekend, sold out. The screenings raised over $3,000 for local nonprofits, Thrive, Darkness to Light, and Dee Norton.

In case you didn't read our cover story (you really should), here's the low down:

"What Haunts Us recounts Porter-Gaud's 1970s child sex abuse scandal that received national attention in the late '90s when former PE teacher Eddie Fischer was sent to prison for 20 years on 13 sexual abuse charges. While the convicted pedophile would later confess to molesting 39 boys, Tolmach's film focuses more on the suffocating silence left in the scandal's wake. A South Carolina grand jury found the private school and two former administrators — principal James Bishop Alexander and headmaster Berkeley Grimball — responsible in the sexual abuse case."

Event Details What Haunts Us
@ Terrace Theater
1956 Maybank Highway
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: March 23-30, 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.
