Music Hall set to screen plastic pollution activist doc, 'Junk,' this April

There's a lot of junk in our oceans — and it's not getting any better. International plastic pollution expert Dr. Marcus Eriksen wrote a book all about junk, aptly titled, Junk Raft: An Ocean Voyage and a Rising Tide of Activism to Fight Plastic Pollution. The book is just as the title describes it — a man, Eriksen, on a journey in the ocean, buoyed by a raft quite literally made out of plastic junk found in the sea.
The film Junk is a 27-minute documentary based on Eriksen's book, filmed while he and several others were adrift in the North Pacific Gyre on a raft made of plastic bottles.
You can catch it at the Music Hall ($8) on Sun. April 29 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a panel discussion with Eriksen; another leader in the ocean plastic pollution movement, Anna Cummins; and the film's director, Chris Jones.
Filmmaker and deep ocean explorer James Cameron describes Junk as, "adventure far from shore, the spirit of exploration, and the fight to save our oceans — all in a gripping narrative that is also a parable for our time."