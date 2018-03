Music Hall set to screen plastic pollution activist doc, 'Junk,' this April

There's a lot of junk in our oceans — and it's not getting any better. International plastic pollution expert Dr. Marcus Eriksen wrote a book all about junk, aptly titled,The book is just as the title describes it — a man, Eriksen, on a journey in the ocean, buoyed by a raft quite literally made out of plastic junk found in the sea.The filmis a 27-minute documentary based on Eriksen's book, filmed while he and several others were adrift in the North Pacific Gyre on a raft made of plastic bottles.You can catch it at the Music Hall ($8) on Sun. April 29 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a panel discussion with Eriksen; another leader in the ocean plastic pollution movement, Anna Cummins; and the film's director, Chris Jones.Filmmaker and deep ocean explorer James Cameron describesas, "adventure far from shore, the spirit of exploration, and the fight to save our oceans — all in a gripping narrative that is also a parable for our time."