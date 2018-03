Cinerruption: LIVE! — where comedians offer movie commentary — is back at CMH this March

On Wed. March 28 at 7:30 p.m. a group of local comics will lampoon the classic '90s filmas part of the Charleston Music Hall’s new series, Cinerruption LIVE! In this show, three Charleston comedians on three mics watch the film with you, providing a hilarious commentary track to whatever B-movie they are showing (thin).This month, the comedians take on,, the 1994 Keanu Reeves movie about a bus that will explode if it goes below 50 mph. We're talking crazy police chases, a bomb (!), and Sandra freakin' Bullock. What's not to love?is a performer at Theater 99, where he has been since 2005 and founded the comedy duo Foxhole Feng Shui.has been with Theater 99 since 2002 and is the founding member of several improv and sketch comedy groups.is a stand-up comic and the host of The Petty Couch Podcast, where he and his friend Jon Antoine make fun of anything and everything.Buy tickets ($10) online.