Cinerruption: LIVE! — where comedians offer movie commentary — is back at CMH this March
"Don't get dead"
Posted
by Will Allen
on Wed, Mar 7, 2018 at 10:50 AM
On Wed. March 28 at 7:30 p.m. a group of local comics will lampoon the classic '90s film Speed as part of the Charleston Music Hall’s new series, Cinerruption LIVE! In this show, three Charleston comedians on three mics watch the film with you, providing a hilarious commentary track to whatever B-movie they are showing (think Mystery Science Theater 3000).
This month, the comedians take on, Speed, the 1994 Keanu Reeves movie about a bus that will explode if it goes below 50 mph. We're talking crazy police chases, a bomb (!), and Sandra freakin' Bullock. What's not to love?
Comic roll-call:
Jason Groce is a performer at Theater 99, where he has been since 2005 and founded the comedy duo Foxhole Feng Shui.
Jessica Mickey has been with Theater 99 since 2002 and is the founding member of several improv and sketch comedy groups.
Hagan Ragland is a stand-up comic and the host of The Petty Couch Podcast, where he and his friend Jon Antoine make fun of anything and everything.