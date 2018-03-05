Watch local Jesse Darland compete on Jeopardy tonight

click to enlarge Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

No one is confronted with more words on a daily basis than an editor. Words become facts, and really random words become Jeopardy trivia fodder. Trust us, enter any news room and you'll wonder if Trebek is in the corner making sure the speaker begins with "what is..."Local Jesse Darland's resume is a veritable shrine to all things near and dear to a logophile: managing editor at Content that Works, title manager at Arcadia Publishing, accounts manager at BiblioLabs, web writer/editor at Transylvania University — the list goes on.According to the, the veteran wordsmith has been trying to score a spot on "America's favorite quiz show" since 2012; Darland submitted an online test in 2012 and again in 2016, the second time moving on to the next round, with an in-person audition at Charleston Place a few months later. Apparently the second time took — watch Darland duke it out with other brainiacs tonight at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.