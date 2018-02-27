Charleston Music Hall screens Lord of the Rings trilogy this April

click to enlarge
In times like these, an escape to Middle Earth sounds all-too tempting. Charleston Music Hall will become a fantasy world haven for three nights in April, prompting us to say:"Charleston, my old friend, this will be a night to remember."
The first screening of the LOTR trilogy will be The Fellowship of The Ring
on April 5, followed by The Two Towers
April 11, and The Return of the King
April 24. These are the extended versions of the flicks y'all, so that means 682 minutes of Legolas being all sexy and Frodo being adorable and sometimes wicked.
Tickets to each film are $8 or $20 for a pass to all three; moviegoers who arrive dressed as a wizard, hobbit, elf, dwarf, Gollum, etc. will get free admission to the films. The best costume over the three night span will receive a replica of THE ring and Gandalf's staff.
Bar opens at 6 p.m. and films begin at 6:30 — be sure to adhere to the LOTR rule: "A wizard is never late, Frodo Baggins. Nor is he early. He arrives precisely when he means to."
Buy tickets at charlestonmusichall.com
.