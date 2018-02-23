Friday, February 23, 2018

'Southern Charm' Season 5 will premiere Thurs. April 5 at 9 p.m.

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, Feb 23, 2018 at 10:15 AM


Whether you're in it for the scenes of the Holy City or the super beautiful people screaming at each other in ball gowns and white gloves, Southern Charm is a reality show we love to hate. And by god, it's back for a fifth season!

Sure, it's trash TV, but it's our trash TV. From the late in life coming of age story starring our handsome Shep of RelationShep fame, to the washed up villain versus the fiery redhead, there's a fairytale-like trope in every episode.

We won't pretend to know the ins and outs of the show (Landon left? Someone named Chelsea (see above) is joining this season and she was on...Survivor?) but we do know someone who understands the merits of this artistic piece like the back of his hand — the inimitable Dustin Waters, our not so newbie SoCharm newbie. Be sure to check out his recaps starting early April.

