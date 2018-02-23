Friday, February 23, 2018

Help the Terrace Theater get their polar bear back

He was last seen three days ago

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Feb 23, 2018 at 11:57 AM

Just when we thought animal theft was over in the Lowcountry (please see: Rialto Row's dolphin), the Terrace Theater has informed us that their stuffed polar bear has been stolen within the past three days. He's lived in his den at the theater for seven years now: "We feel it is truly wrong to take this beloved bear from the cubs and place he considers home."

The bear was a gift from a Terrace Theater patron who drives from Mt. Pleasant to the Terrace every day for popcorn and a coke, and who Terrace owner Paul Brown says has become a "fixture with the staff."

Now, you can return the bear (the real bear, no fakes!) — no questions asked — and receive movie passes and movie posters in return. If you have any details about the bear, call the Terrace's box office at (843) 762-4247.

