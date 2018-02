Help the Terrace Theater get their polar bear back

Provided

MISSING: Friendly stuffed polar bear.

Just when we thought animal theft was over in the Lowcountry (please see: Rialto Row's dolphin ), the Terrace Theater has informed us that their stuffed polar bear has been stolen within the past three days . He's lived in his den at the theater for seven years now: "We feel it is truly wrong to take this beloved bear from the cubs and place he considers home."The bear was a gift from a Terrace Theater patron who drives from Mt. Pleasant to the Terrace every day for popcorn and a coke, and who Terrace owner Paul Brown says has become a "fixture with the staff."Now, you can return the bear (the real bear, no fakes!) — no questions asked — and receive movie passes and movie posters in return. If you have any details about the bear, call the Terrace's box office at (843) 762-4247.