Friday, February 23, 2018
Help the Terrace Theater get their polar bear back
He was last seen three days ago
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Feb 23, 2018 at 11:57 AM
Provided
MISSING: Friendly stuffed polar bear.
Just when we thought animal theft was over in the Lowcountry (please see: Rialto Row's dolphin
), the Terrace Theater has informed us that their stuffed polar bear has been stolen within the past three days
. He's lived in his den at the theater for seven years now: "We feel it is truly wrong to take this beloved bear from the cubs and place he considers home."
The bear was a gift from a Terrace Theater patron who drives from Mt. Pleasant to the Terrace every day for popcorn and a coke, and who Terrace owner Paul Brown says has become a "fixture with the staff."
Now, you can return the bear (the real bear, no fakes!) — no questions asked — and receive movie passes and movie posters in return. If you have any details about the bear, call the Terrace's box office at (843) 762-4247.
