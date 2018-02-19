This Old House episodes filmed in Charleston debut March 31

What do a brick 1840s single house and multi-generational 1890s home in a "transitioning neighborhood" have in common? You can check both of them out on This Old House
's new project, filmed in Charleston, premiering Sat., March 31 on SCETV.
The home improvement franchise is kind of the OG of the house porn empire — we're talking the TV show in its 39th season, spinoffs, a magazine, and website (gotta keep up, right?) And naturally, any house-ogling show is going to turn its eyes to Charleston every once in a while.
This spring you can follow the restoration of a Charleston single house, restored by the familiar TOH
hosts, local development company Renew Urban
, as well as students from the American College of the Building Arts. (Take a peek at the job site with these live webcams.
)
In recent years, TOH
has stressed the importance of trade education to the construction workforce and the preservation of traditional building techniques. During an ETV event at the ACBA last year, the hosts praised the school for its role in teaching vernacular trades.
The updated Hassell Street single house, according to ThisOldHouse.com
, will now feature a backyard pool, pergola, and patio for outdoor dining.
Filming at the Ansonborough house has taken place on and off over the past year, but we're not sure where the season's second house is, described in program listings
as a "multi-generational 1890s home in a nearby transitioning neighborhood."
This Old House
airs on SCETV on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Check the schedule at SCETV.org.