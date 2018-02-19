Terrace Charleston Film Festival features a Lowcountry premiere, Indie Grants shorts, and a flick starring Helen Mirren

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Isle of Palms is one of the Terrace Charleston Film Festival's Indie Grants shorts.
The ninth annual Terrace Charleston Film Festival is back at the Terrace Theater this March, with screenings of regional, national, and international feature-length films and shorts from Thurs. March 15-Sun. March 18.
Most notably, the festival screens the Lowcountry premiere of What Haunts Us
, a documentary about allegations of molestation made against a Porter-Gaud teacher — and the suicide of six Porter-Gaud alumni, all men from the class of '79. For the film, film maker Paige Goldberg Tolmach returns to her high school to interview students and teachers. What Haunts Us
screens on Sat. March 17 at 7 p.m. and Sun. March 18 at 2:30 p.m.
WHAT HAUNTS US - TRAILER - 1025 from Paige Tolmach on Vimeo.
In addition to the premiere of What Haunts Us
, the film fest presents, for the first time, feature shorts by several South Carolina filmmakers through the Indie Grants Program,
a training and professional development program for independent filmmakers, which works to support and build the South Carolina independent film scene by funding the work of the state’s up and coming artists.
The fest will also feature a wide variety of full length films, from a Bob Dylan live concert series to the story of unsolved murders in a small Irish town. If you're more of the short-attention-span type, check out the Oscar shorts animation, a collection of Academy Award-nominated short films; local short film, Catch and Kill
; and Crab Trap
, a local short film about a man attempting to redeem himself in order to gain access to his alienated daughter.
Peruse some of the films below:
Indie Grants shorts
Sad Steve
Written and Directed by Eric B. Shanks, an Emmy-nominated producer/editor who’s worked on hits like The Voice
and The Maya Rudolph Show
, Sad Steve
follows a newly single man during his struggles to find time to himself after a break-up. The cast includes Alex Staggs of Modern Family, Teacher’s Cate Freedman, Eliot Schwartz from The Groundlings, and Second City’s Alex Digiacinto.
click to enlarge
Isle of Palms
-
Provided
-
Isle of Palms is about drugs, baby.
Directed by John Barnhardt, in Isle of Palms a young man is sent on a search for Hugo Bereft, a mysterious molly dealer. The film, written by Joe Worthen, features dreamy shots of Charleston and stars Sean Michael Weber and Terry Serpico.
Blood Spook
In this work-in-progress Southern Gothic film (emphasis on work-in-progress), a guilt riddled man takes to the road to find forgiveness, but things take a dark turn when sex-workers are found dead. Blood Spook
is directed by Steve Daniels and stars A.J. Bowen.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Helen Mirren stars in the Leisure Seeker. Need we say more.
Feature Length films
Trouble No More
Director Jennifer Lebeau follows Bob Dylan’s creative shift during his gospel years, marked by the release of Slow Train Coming
in 1979, Saved
in 1980, and Shot of Love
in 1981. The film, which premiered at the 2017 New York Film Festival, captures the energy and emotion of the live shows, and it features new material performed by Michael Shannon and a rare performance of “Shot of Love.”
No Stone Unturned
In 1994, six men were shot and killed while watching the World Cup at their local pub in Loughinisland. Twenty years later, their families were still searching for answers. Director Alex Gibney uncovers a story of loss and corruption in No Stone Unturned.
Shelter
The developing relationship between Mona, a Lebanese informant, and Naomi, an Israeli Mossad agent sent to protect her, is tested by the threat of terror in this Eran Riklis thriller.
An Act of Defiance
An Act of Defiance
, directed by Dutch filmmaker Jean van de Velde, follows the true story of Nelson Mandela and other political activists as they face a potential death sentence for resisting apartheid in South Africa, and Bram Fischer, played by Peter Paul Miller, the sympathetic lawyer who represents them. Fischer risks his life and career for the trial while he attempts to hide his personal involvement with the men he must defend.
Fanny’s Journey
During World War II, 13 year old Fanny and her sisters are sent to an Italian foster home for Jewish children to escape the Nazi occupation in France. After the Nazi’s arrive in Italy, Fanny and 11 other children must find their way to the Swiss border. The Lola Doillon film is based on a true story.
The Insult
An insult blown out of proportion finds a Lebanese Christian and a Palestinian refugee in court in modern day Beirut.
Faces Places
In this charming documentary, an unlikely friendship forms between 89 year old Agnes Varda, a French New Wave icon, and 33 year old acclaimed photographer and muralist JR. The pair travel around France learning the stories of strangers while producing huge portraits of the people they meet.
The Leisure Seeker
Catch an all-star cast with Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren as John and Ella Spencer, a runaway couple, who hit the highway in an old RV. On their way to the Ernest Hemingway Home, they recapture their romance despite hitting a few bumps on the road.
Final Portrait
Final Portrait
features another high profile cast and crew. Stanley Tucci directs Geoffrey Rush, heartthrob Armie Hammer, and Tony Shalhoub in the offbeat story of a friendship between James Lord and Alberto Giacometti.
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
Bombshell
shares the fascinating life of Hedy Lamarr, from her role as a Hollywood knockout to her uncredited contributions to cell phone and bluetooth technology. Lamarr’s looks were the inspiration for Snow White and Catwoman brought her fame, but through never-before-heard audio recordings, Bombshell reveals the untold story of her genius, inventions, and the tragic last years of her life.
click to enlarge