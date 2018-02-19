Terrace Charleston Film Festival features a Lowcountry premiere, Indie Grants shorts, and a flick starring Helen Mirren

click to enlarge Provided

Isle of Palms is one of the Terrace Charleston Film Festival's Indie Grants shorts.

The ninth annual Terrace Charleston Film Festival is back at the Terrace Theater this March, with screenings of regional, national, and international feature-length films and shorts from Thurs. March 15-Sun. March 18.Most notably, the festival screens the Lowcountry premiere of, a documentary about allegations of molestation made against a Porter-Gaud teacher — and the suicide of six Porter-Gaud alumni, all men from the class of '79. For the film, film maker Paige Goldberg Tolmach returns to her high school to interview students and teachers.screens on Sat. March 17 at 7 p.m. and Sun. March 18 at 2:30 p.m.

WHAT HAUNTS US - TRAILER - 1025 from Paige Tolmach on Vimeo.

Indie Grants shorts

Isle of Palms is about drugs, baby.

Helen Mirren stars in the Leisure Seeker. Need we say more.

Feature Length films

