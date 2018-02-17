Saturday, February 17, 2018

Watch 'Black Panther' for $6 on Sunday thanks to the Avery Research Center

The Terrace is offering the special rate only on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Posted by Adam Manno on Sat, Feb 17, 2018 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge Marvel's 'Black Panther' brought in $25.2 million on Thurs., Feb. 15 alone. - COURTESY OF WALT DISNEY PICTURES
  • Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures
  • Marvel's 'Black Panther' brought in $25.2 million on Thurs., Feb. 15 alone.
The Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture is offering a special rate for anyone in the market to see S.C. native Chadwick Boseman stand up for Wakanda in Marvel's "Black Panther."

Mention the center at the 4 p.m. showing on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Terrace Theater for a one-time-only $6 ticket.

"Black Panther" raked in $76.6 million on Friday, according to Deadline Hollywood. That number includes Thursday’s preview ticket sales of $25.2 million. It's already poised to beat the three-day opening revenue of 2016's "Captain America: Civil War."

Leading man Chadwick Boseman hails from Anderson, S.C. You can catch him on newsstands on next week's cover of Time magazine.

Fifty-four people are marked as "going" on the screening's Facebook event, so we suggest getting there early if you really want to take advantage of this sweet deal.

