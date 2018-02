Watch 'Black Panther' for $6 on Sunday thanks to the Avery Research Center

click to enlarge Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures

Marvel's 'Black Panther' brought in $25.2 million on Thurs., Feb. 15 alone.

The Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture is offering a special rate for anyone in the market to see S.C. native Chadwick Boseman stand up for Wakanda in Marvel's "Black Panther."Mention the center at the 4 p.m. showing on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Terrace Theater for a one-time-only $6 ticket."Black Panther" raked in $76.6 million on Friday, according to Deadline Hollywood . That number includes Thursday’s preview ticket sales of $25.2 million. It's already poised to beat the three-day opening revenue of 2016's "Captain America: Civil War."Leading man Chadwick Boseman hails from Anderson, S.C. You can catch him on newsstands on next week's cover of Time magazine Fifty-four people are marked as "going" on the screening's Facebook event , so we suggest getting there early if you really want to take advantage of this sweet deal.