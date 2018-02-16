Friday, February 16, 2018

Charleston Music Hall screens Best in Show and Spinal Tap as part of Christoper Guest film series

Dial it up to 11

Posted by Will Allen on Fri, Feb 16, 2018 at 10:51 AM

Best in Show is one of the funny films playing at the Music Hall this spring.
  • Provided/art by Becca Barnet
  • Best in Show is one of the funny films playing at the Music Hall this spring.
Attention mockumentary fans: The Charleston Music Hall is hosting a Christopher Guest film series. The Music Hall will honor the mock documentary filmmaker throughout March and April with four showings of four of his most famous movies.

The first showing is on Wed. March 7, when the Charleston Music Hall will present the cult favorite This Is Spinal Tap, the story of a fictional British heavy metal band. The film famously satirizes the big egos and eccentric personalities found throughout the music industry.

On Wed. March 21 there is a showing of Waiting for Guffman, which follows a small theater company in the fictional small town of Blaine, Missouri as they try to produce a musical chronicling the town’s history.

A showing of Best in Show will take place on Wed. April 4. This mockumentary follows five entrants in the Mayflower Kennel Club Dog Show and satirizes the intense and pretentious culture surrounding dog shows.

The final film, presented on Mon. April 16 is A Mighty Wind, about three folk bands that reunite for a television performance after decades of being apart. The film serves as a parody of the folk revival movement in the 1960s.

All showings will take place at the Charleston Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. on their respective dates. Tickets for each movie cost $8, but you can get a $20 pass for all four movies or a $30 pass for all four movies and four specialty film posters. Oh yeah, and all those kickass posters were designed by local artist Becca Barnet.
Event Details Christopher Guest Film Festival
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Wed., March 7, 7:30 p.m., Wed., March 21, 7:30 p.m., Wed., April 4, 7:30 p.m. and Mon., April 16, 7:30 p.m.
(843) 853-2252
