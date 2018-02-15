Thursday, February 15, 2018

Jamie Lee Curtis bids Charleston farewell with love for Kudu, The Dewberry, and Dog Wash Charleston

That's a wrap

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Feb 15, 2018 at 1:45 PM

That's a wrap for Jamie Lee Curtis. The actress, who's been in Charleston filming Danny McBride's new Halloween movie, said goodbye to the Holy City today with a very generous Instagram post.

Curtis writes, "So sad to leave all my new friends in Charleston. Thanks to @kuduchs for the friendship and morning noon and night caffeination and carbohydrates, @hajsalon for my much-needed wash and trim, @dogwashcharleston for my little dog’s much-needed wash and trim, the stylish folks @hamden_clothing for my new kicks and mostly to everyone @thedewberrycharleston for their hospitality and elegant, comfortable care."

On our most recent visit to Kudu last weekend, a staffer told CP Curtis stopped by the shop nearly every day while here filming.

Look for Halloween to release on Oct. 19, 2018.

