Jamie Lee Curtis bids Charleston farewell with love for Kudu, The Dewberry, and Dog Wash Charleston

That's a wrap for Jamie Lee Curtis. The actress, who's been in Charleston filming Danny McBride's new Halloween movie, said goodbye to the Holy City today with a very generous Instagram post.
So sad to leave all my new friends in Charleston. Thanks to @kuduchs for the friendship and morning noon and night caffeination and carbohydrates, @hajsalon for my much-needed wash and trim, @dogwashcharleston for my little dog’s much-needed wash and trim, the stylish folks @hamden_clothing for my new kicks and mostly to everyone @thedewberrycharleston for their hospitality and elegant, comfortable care. #halloweenmovie @halloweenmovie