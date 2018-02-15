Thursday, February 15, 2018

Do dinner and a movie with screening of Les Mis this March

Do you hear the people sing?

Posted by Katie Molpus on Thu, Feb 15, 2018 at 1:48 PM

We dreamed a dream of delicious French cuisine and Hugh Jackman, and Charleston Music Hall and 39 Rue de Jean are making it come true. The two are teaming up again for Dinner + Film Screening on Thurs. March 22 at 7:30 p.m. This time, they’ll be showing Tom Hooper’s hit 2012 adaptation of Les Miserables and offering several dinner and wine options at 39 Rue de Jean before the screening. Here are the options:

No. 1
If you’re looking to check out the star-studded cast sans dinner, you can get tickets to the film only for $8.

No. 2
For $36, the second option features tickets to the film with a three-course prix fixe meal with reservations available at 5:30 or 6 p.m.

No. 3
This option includes tickets to the film, the 3-course menu, and a half glass wine pairing package for $58. Wine pairings will be set by Andres Contreras, Charleston’s City Paper’s Best Sommelier of 2017.

No. 4
The fourth option features tickets to the film, dinner, and special full glass wine pairings by Andres Contreras for $75.

The menu for the night includes a parsnip and apple soup, roasted pork loin with white beans and kale, and chocolate pâté. After purchasing a ticket with the dinner option, call 39 Rue de Jean at (843) 722-8881 to reserve your table.

Event Details Les Misérables: Dinner + Film with 39 Rue de Jean
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Thu., March 22, 7:30 p.m.
Film + Radio and Foodie Events
