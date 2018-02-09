Looks like 'Mr. Mercedes' Season 2 is filming at Longshoremen's hall today

click to enlarge Connelly Hardaway

Season 2 of MR. MERCEDES starts filming on Monday. Bill Hodges is back...and Holly...and Brady Hartsfield. You thought he was finished? Not so fast. I'm stoked! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 7, 2018

This morning we spotted, the TV show based on Stephen King's Bill Hodges trilogy, possibly filming its second season at the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) building on Morrison Drive.Before the crew managed to shoo us away (can you blame a girl for trying to get a peek of Detective Bill Hodges??) we snapped a few images of the Bridgton Police Dept., located in the fictional town of Bridgton, Ohio.To recap, if you haven't seen the show: Mr. Mercedes is about a bad guy, Brady Hartsfield who, well, drives his Mercedes into a crowd of people, and gets away it. Until! Detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) starts to track him down. Murder, mystery, and some really weird incest ensues.While Stephen King tweeted earlier this week, "Season 2 of Mr. Mercedes starts filming on Monday," we definitely saw cameras and crew in the ILA parking lot. Shooting B-roll? Taunting us? We may never know. But we do know that we're as excited for season two of the crime show/drama as King is: "I'm stoked!"If you see Mr. Mercedes shooting around town, drop us a line at connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com