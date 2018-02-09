Friday, February 9, 2018

Looks like 'Mr. Mercedes' Season 2 is filming at Longshoremen's hall today

We volunteer as extras

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Feb 9, 2018 at 9:34 AM

click to enlarge Season 2! Season 2! - CONNELLY HARDAWAY
  • Connelly Hardaway
  • Season 2! Season 2!

This morning we spotted Mr. Mercedes, the TV show based on Stephen King's Bill Hodges trilogy, possibly filming its second season at the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) building on Morrison Drive.

click to enlarge "Bridgton" Police. - CONNELLY HARDAWAY
  • Connelly Hardaway
  • "Bridgton" Police.

Before the crew managed to shoo us away (can you blame a girl for trying to get a peek of Detective Bill Hodges??) we snapped a few images of the Bridgton Police Dept., located in the fictional town of Bridgton, Ohio. 
click to enlarge CONNELLY HARDAWAY
  • Connelly Hardaway

To recap, if you haven't seen the show: Mr. Mercedes is about a bad guy, Brady Hartsfield who, well, drives his Mercedes into a crowd of people, and gets away it. Until! Detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) starts to track him down. Murder, mystery, and some really weird incest ensues.

While Stephen King tweeted earlier this week, "Season 2 of Mr. Mercedes starts filming on Monday," we definitely saw cameras and crew in the ILA parking lot. Shooting B-roll? Taunting us? We may never know. But we do know that we're as excited for season two of the crime show/drama as King is: "I'm stoked!"

If you see Mr. Mercedes shooting around town, drop us a line at connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com



Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS