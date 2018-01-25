Thursday, January 25, 2018
Jamie Lee Curtis confirms she's on set for Halloween, shooting in Charleston
Laurie Strode shoots a few rounds at Quickshot
by Sam Spence
on Thu, Jan 25, 2018 at 12:35 PM
Today, a day after we brought you the first pictures
of Jamie Lee Curtis on set in North Charleston, she has confirmed she is in town filming the sequel to Halloween.
While we suspected it was her that one observer captured on camera yesterday in Park Circle, Curtis confirmed today that that she's quite literally shooting in town, posting a photo from Quickshot Charleston saying, "Feels good to have Laurie back on set for @halloweenmovie." Laurie Strode, originally played by Curtis in 1978, is the protagonist in the Halloween franchise.
