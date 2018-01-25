Thursday, January 25, 2018

Jamie Lee Curtis confirms she's on set for Halloween, shooting in Charleston

Laurie Strode shoots a few rounds at Quickshot

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Jan 25, 2018 at 12:35 PM

Today, a day after we brought you the first pictures of Jamie Lee Curtis on set in North Charleston, she has confirmed she is in town filming the sequel to Halloween.
Related Looks like Jamie Lee Curtis is in North Charleston as Halloween filming is in full swing: The first Laurie Strode sighting
Looks like Jamie Lee Curtis is in North Charleston as Halloween filming is in full swing
The first Laurie Strode sighting
We got the first shots today of what looks like Jamie Lee Curtis on set this week, reprising her role as Laurie Strode as local shooting of the latest Halloween movie is underway in the North Charleston area.
By Sam Spence
Holy Cinema
While we suspected it was her that one observer captured on camera yesterday in Park Circle, Curtis confirmed today that that she's quite literally shooting in town, posting a photo from Quickshot Charleston saying, "Feels good to have Laurie back on set for @halloweenmovie." Laurie Strode, originally played by Curtis in 1978, is the protagonist in the Halloween franchise.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS