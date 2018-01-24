Looks like Jamie Lee Curtis is in North Charleston as Halloween filming is in full swing

Last week, Danny McBride, who co-wrote the latest installment with David Gordon Green, posted a photo of a director's chair on set emblazoned with "The Shape" (one of Halloween villain Michael Myers' AKAs.) The duo's production shop, Rough House Pictures, which also includes Vice Principals co-writer Jody Hill, has even set up a shop in Charleston, telling Rolling Stone last week that several of the VP crew has settled down in the area.
Looks like #Halloween crew is set up on Rivers Ave. this morning. Been filming in #northcharleston for the past week. pic.twitter.com/CoGq9d7VpU— Sam Spence (@samwithans) January 17, 2018
Things are getting #Halloween-ee in Park Circle... Tickets to this dance, anyone? #Chs pic.twitter.com/aw63riacuA— Sam Spence (@samwithans) January 22, 2018
