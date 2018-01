Terrace Theater teams up with Croghan's to present Valentine's screening of High Society

click to enlarge

Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, and with it, so many questions.If these questions have ever crossed your mind then Croghan’s Jewel Box and The Terrace have your answers with their screening of the 1956 classicon Wed. Feb. 14 (V-day, duh).The film, never re-released in theaters, has been fully restored for your Valentine's viewing pleasure. Enjoy specials on chocolate and champagne, and learn a few moves, while you watch Frank and Bing attempt to charm Grace Kelly as heiress Tracy Lord.You can get tickets ($11/adults, $8/seniors and students) online.