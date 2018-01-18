Thursday, January 18, 2018
Terrace Theater teams up with Croghan's to present Valentine's screening of High Society
Frank Sinatra 💞 Bing Crosby💞 Grace Kelly 💞
by Katie Molpus
Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, and with it, so many questions. How do I achieve a level of old-school suave to impress my date? What if I were in a love triangle with Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra?
If these questions have ever crossed your mind then Croghan’s Jewel Box and The Terrace have your answers with their screening of the 1956 classic High Society
on Wed. Feb. 14 (V-day, duh).
The film, never re-released in theaters, has been fully restored for your Valentine's viewing pleasure. Enjoy specials on chocolate and champagne, and learn a few moves, while you watch Frank and Bing attempt to charm Grace Kelly as heiress Tracy Lord.
You can get tickets ($11/adults, $8/seniors and students) online.
