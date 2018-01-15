The Surf & Ale Bash serves up surf flicks and local brews

click to enlarge Screenshot, "Nervous Laughter"

On Fri. Feb. 2, the first event of the Carolina Surf Film Festival — the 4th Annual Surf & Ale Bash — will be held at the Charleston Music Hall. Hosted by Carolina Surf Brand, this beer and movie mini fest offers five hot surf films to fight the cold of winter.Ben Gulliver’s, follows eight surfers on a two-year journey across the globe in search of great surf footage.In Take Shelter Productions’, a group of childhood friends push each other to surf a big wave surfing break known as Jaws during the 2016 El Niño season.Cam Richards and Vissla Productions’tells the story of the career and evolution of Cam Richards, a surfer from Myrtle Beach, as he climbs the ranks of international surfing.by Take Shelter Productions follows a group of Hawaiian friends as they explore the waves of New Zealand’s South Island.The final film of the festival is the premiere of a top secret short film from Vissla Productions, but we can imagine it's ... gnarly.In addition to the films, Carolina Surf Brand will be showcasing their new line of winter wear, which will be available for purchase in the lobby. Mex 1 Coastal Cantina will have food for sale, and attendees can swill beer from Edmund's Oast Brewing, COAST, Westbrook, Lo-Fi, Holy City, and Low Tide Brewing, as well as a few non-local spots like Jolly Pumpkin and New Belgium.Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Music Hall Box Office for $10.

