Bill Murray pops up on Saturday Night Live as Steve Bannon

Charleston-based minor league baseball team and restaurant co-owner Bill Murray made an appearance onover the weekend. Capping off the show's cold open that also featured Fred Armisen as journalist Michael Wolff, Murray popped in as White House pariah Steve Bannon in a send up of MSNBC's daily Beltway banter sesh,Appearing as the disheveled former White House advisor clad in two separate button up shirts under two additional jackets, Murray's gig as the "Bannon Cannon" comes as the Trump White House goes through the motions to attempt to salvage an immigration reform deal sabotaged last week when Trump himself echoed the racist rhetoric his administration has amplified since taking office a year ago. On Wednesday, Trump asked a bipartisan group of lawmakers including U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham why their immigration compromise allowed immigrants from majority non-white nations which he referred to as "shithole countries."Murray's impression of the recently-ousted Breitbart executive isn't exactly spot-on, but he managed to squeeze in a few gags about the one-time populist golden boy.In November, Steve Bannon was honored by Citadel Republicans just a couple days after thebroke initial news that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who Bannon supported, has a reported history of romantically pursuing underage teens against their will.Welp, at least we have weirdos like Bill Murray out there to make RiverDogs rain delays more exciting than most games and to somehow make us laugh at sexual predators being nominated for public office.