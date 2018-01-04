CMH screens Laird Hamilton biopic 'Take Every Wave' as part of next month's Telluride Mountainfilm Festival

click to enlarge
The Telluride Mountainfilm Fest
returns to Charleston Music Hall this year, adding an extra day of excitement with the Charleston premiere of the Laird Hamilton biopic
, Take Every Wave.
The festival, which, quelle surprise, was born in Telluride, Co., brings outdoor adventure films around the country each year.
If you only know Hamilton for his abs, that's fine (we get it), but you'd be missing out if you didn't see him ride some of the biggest waves any surfers have ever even attempted to scale. The mini film fest heads to CMH on Feb. 10-11.
The weekend kicks off with Take Every Wave
on Sat. Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. The flick, created by prolific documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy, traces Hamilton's life and legacy, including his surfing techniques, which have led to breakthroughs in surf technology, like tow-in and foil methods. The film includes never-before-seen archival footage, as well as contemporary verité scenes shot in Southern Cali, Bermuda, and Kauai.
On Sun. Feb. 11 kids can check out a showcase at 2 p.m. while adults get their adventure fix at 7 p.m. A Mountainfilm presenter introduces each film, engaging the audience in discussion. The 2018 trailer promises skiing through snow tunnels, skateboarding down big ol' hills, mountain biking, and even some interaction with birds of prey.
Buy your tickets online at charlestonmusichall.com.