Terrace Theater screens To Auschwitz and Back: The Joe Engel Story

In 1941, at age 14, Polish born Joe Engel was taken from his parents by the Nazis. He never saw them again.Learn the fascinating tale of this Holocaust Survivor and Charleston resident — now 90 — at the Terrace Theater's screening of the documentaryIn the film, Engel takes viewers on his journey from "tProducer and director Ron Small, Engel, and College of Charleston student Samantha Krantz will be at the screening to provide additional insights following the film. Charleston School of Law Professor Nancy Zisk will speak about "The Rule of Law: A Legal Perspective on Lessons of the Holocaust."Proceeds from the screening (tickets are $12.50) will benefit the Charleston Jewish Federation's REMEMBER Program for Holocaust Education and Genocide Awareness and Synagogue Emanu-El's Holocaust Education Fund.