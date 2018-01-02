Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Did you see Danny McBride at yesterday's polar plunge?

"32 degrees and ten shots of tequila"

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Jan 2, 2018 at 10:02 AM

PolAr plunge 2018....32 degrees and ten shots of of tequila. Happy new year

A post shared by Danny McBride (@lone_wolf_mcbride) on


Good ole Danny boy, our favorite local celebrity and "asshole douchebag" joined the brave — read, drunk — masses on the icy shore of what looks to be Sullivan's for the island's annual polar plunge. His Instagram caption read "PolAr plunge 2018....32 degrees and ten shots of of tequila. Happy new year." Happy new year indeed.
If diving into the frigid cold with a NYE hangover isn't a horror show, we don't know what is. Good for you, Dan.

