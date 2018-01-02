Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Did you see Danny McBride at yesterday's polar plunge?
"32 degrees and ten shots of tequila"
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Tue, Jan 2, 2018 at 10:02 AM
Good ole Danny boy, our favorite local celebrity and "asshole douchebag
" joined the brave — read, drunk — masses on the icy shore of what looks to be Sullivan's for the island's annual polar plunge. His Instagram caption read "PolAr plunge 2018....32 degrees and ten shots of of tequila. Happy new year." Happy new year indeed.
McBride, who co-wrote the new, yet to be released Halloween
flick, told CP
writer Kevin Young that he is a bonafide horror buff. McBride says that he and his sister would head straight for the horror flicks at the movie store when they were kids, "We were always looking for the most effed up scary box that we could see."
If diving into the frigid cold with a NYE hangover isn't a horror show, we don't know what is. Good for you, Dan.
