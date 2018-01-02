Did you see Danny McBride at yesterday's polar plunge?

Danny McBride, Charleston’s newest resident celebrity, talks uncomfortable comedy, Halloween, and a career playing “asshole douchebags”

It was two years ago that Danny McBride's Rough House Pictures began filming its HBO series, Vice Principals, in Charleston. Starring McBride and Walton Goggins as two raging assholes competing for the principal position at North Jackson High, the series was equal parts funny and squirm-inducing — season two got a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a win for McBride and his Rough House partners Jody Hill and David Gordon Green.

By Kevin Young

