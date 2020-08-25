Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Salti Ray releases rocking new single, 'The Right Thing'

Do the Right Thing

Posted by Holly Malnati on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 5:20 PM


Indie rock band Salti Ray released its new single, “The Right Thing,” on Aug. 25.

This single is the first to feature bassist Jacob Lightsey. “The Right Thing” comes in strong with a solid guitar line that continues throughout the song. Vocalist Mary Norris’ powerful vocals take the song to the next level by adding an almost Florence and the Machine-type of flair.

The band features lifelong friends Norris and Noelle Taylor who have been writing music together since they were 12.

Ten years later, the duo added drummer, Houston Garrett to the group. Lightsey joined the band this year.

The full song can be heard on Spotify.

