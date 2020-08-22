Saturday, August 22, 2020
Babe Club drops abstract music video for new single 'Need a Girl'
Living painting
Posted
by Holly Malnati
on Sat, Aug 22, 2020 at 11:05 AM
Indie band Babe Club, the project from former SUSTO members Jenna Desmond and Corey Campbell, released a music video for new single “Need a Girl” on Aug. 21.
The song portrays female friendships and the support they provide during periods of detachment.
The video is an artistic production that features Desmond in various settings. She can be seen inside a painting and playing chess with recurring figures in red morph suits.
The full video can be found on YouTube and the single can be heard on Spotify and Apple Music.
