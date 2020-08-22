Babe Club drops abstract music video for new single 'Need a Girl'

Indie band Babe Club, the project from former SUSTO members Jenna Desmond and Corey Campbell, released a music video for new single “Need a Girl” on Aug. 21.The song portrays female friendships and the support they provide during periods of detachment.The video is an artistic production that features Desmond in various settings. She can be seen inside a painting and playing chess with recurring figures in red morph suits.The full video can be found on YouTube and the single can be heard on Spotify and Apple Music.