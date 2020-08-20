Firefly announces second Safe Sounds season with Haley Mae Campbell, Doom Flamingo and others

Safe Sounds at Firefly is a new social-distanced concert series featuring local musicians

Jammin'

Live music is coming back to the Lowcountry with the new socially-distant music series Safe Sounds at Firefly. The seven-week summer concert series will be made up of 13 different shows featuring local musicians on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets will be available to those 21 and up starting on June 5 at 10 a.m. at citypapertickets.com.

By Lauren Hurlock

