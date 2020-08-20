Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Firefly announces second Safe Sounds season with Haley Mae Campbell, Doom Flamingo and others

Season begins Sept. 5

Posted by Holly Malnati on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 3:15 PM

Firefly Distillery will open its doors for more social-distanced concerts Sept. 5 with the fall Safe Sounds series.

The first concert in the series will feature On the Border, a tribute to the Eagles, and Haley Mae Campbell.

The concert series will feature artists every Saturday through Oct. 31. In addition, there will be a special performance on Oct. 2 from the Grammy Award-winning Del McCoury Band. DJ Natty Heavy will continue to emcee the entire series, spinning tunes during set breaks.

Firefly will also have refreshments and a lineup of local food trucks for each concert while maintaining a social distanced atmosphere.
“When we launched Safe Sounds this summer, we wanted to provide a place where locals could get their live music fix safely,” said Scott Newitt, co-owner of Firefly Distillery. “Our new location in Park Circle allows us the opportunity to get creative with events in our new socially distanced world."

To ensure a safe environment, Firefly is requiring all staff and vendors to wear masks. It will also provide additional resources for guests such as additional bathrooms, 8 feet of space between areas, increased security and sanitization stations. Capacity will be limited to 10 percent.

The event is supported by REV Federal Credit Union and is partnered with both the Charleston City Paper and local full-service entertainment agency Ear for Music. Doom Flamingo, Little Stranger and other local names will perform throughout the season.

Each concert will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at citypapertickets.com

