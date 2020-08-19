Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Chaquis Maliq closes out Lowcountry Listens' second season Wednesday

Performance will livestream at 6 p.m.

Posted by Holly Malnati on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge KEELEY LAUGHLIN FILE PHOTO
  • Keeley Laughlin file photo
Chaquis Maliq's EccentroSoul 1 Woman Band will perform a livestream with the Gaillard Center today for the closing of Lowcountry Listens' second season.

Since the release of her 2016 album, Resilience Eludes Death, Maliq has been hard at work. However, she expressed the pandemic has given her some time for herself. “My art is my work and it’s all I do," Maliq said. “Breathing is vital, and this COVID-19 pandemic has sat me down and given me the opportunity to do so.”

Recently, Maliq was scheduled to perform a college tour at a few locations around the U.S. Most of the shows changed from live performances to livestreams because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though Maliq said livestreams "don't compare" to live shows, she's making it work.

“I played as if they were in my home with me," Maliq said about her first livestream for Winthrop University. "I spoke to them as if I was there with them, and we also had a great Q&A session, which was moderated by [Neon Entertainment].”

For her Gaillard performance, she will perform a variety of her music. “I’ll be playing a couple of songs from my first EP with guitar, and my last full project, Harmonies of Me and Resilience Eludes Death, plus an unreleased song that’s fun to perform,” said Maliq.
Maliq is also working on some new stuff for her next studio project, which she has not been recorded yet. “I’m in the process of upgrading gear, so folks are going to have to wait until I’m ready,” Maliq said. “I’m a healing musician, in the sense that once I’m healed from something then I move forward and share that healing with my audience, and leave them with solutions, instead of wavering unrealistic optimism through song, leaving them desolate."

Chaquis Maliq’s livestream can be found on Facebook at 6 p.m.

