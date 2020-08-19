Chaquis Maliq closes out Lowcountry Listens' second season Wednesday

Hunter Park teases new She Returns from War album, talks about loss of live shows ahead of Lowcountry Listens

She Returns to the Stage

Lowcountry Listens is live streaming a performance of She Returns from War on Wednesday at 6 p.m. This is the Americana singer-songwriter's first Lowcountry performance in a while because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Heath Ellison

