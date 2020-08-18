Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Clayton James gets in touch with his funky side on "Keanu Reeves"

Posted by Holly Malnati on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge JULIANNA ANGELO
  • Julianna Angelo
Rapper Clayton James released a new single, “Keanu Reeves,” on Aug. 12. Much like his other works, James’ new song has a feel-good vibe with a funky beat.

Any fan of James will recognize his smooth vocals on the track. However, this song has a more comforting, laid back vibe. It’s the kind song that immediately gets added to the queue for a sunset drive.
James Headen produced the beat for the track. His addition to the song takes it to a new level and adds an upbeat jazzy feel.

In addition to his new single, James is working on a new album. He will collaborate with Joseph-Caine Player, Alex Brauwer and Landon Carter in a new group called Late Night Memo. The group had their first day of recording this past week at the Lab, a production studio in Charleston.

Jame’s new single can be found on Soundcloud.

Comments

