Monday, August 17, 2020

Bliss Women's Spiritual Co-op benefit concert will feature Smoky Weiner and the Hot Links

30 tickets are available for the outdoor show

Posted by Holly Malnati on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 5:47 PM

click to enlarge JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
Local blues and swing band, Smoky Weiner and the Hot Links will perform a benefit concert Aug. 23 at Bowens Island Restaurant. All the proceeds for this event will go to Bliss Women’s Spiritual Co-op.

The Hot Links will be joined by Silent Eddie Phillips on guitar. The band will perform originals and covers. "This is the best version of the band I've ever had," Smoky told the City Paper.

Bliss Women’s Spiritual Co-op is a retreat home in Mount Pleasant dedicated to various programs that focus on spirituality and self-improvement. Each month they offer over 150 classes and guided community outreach programs.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $50, and only 30 tickets are available. The concert will begin at 4 p.m.

