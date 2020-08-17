Monday, August 17, 2020
Bliss Women's Spiritual Co-op benefit concert will feature Smoky Weiner and the Hot Links
30 tickets are available for the outdoor show
by Holly Malnati
on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 5:47 PM
Local blues and swing band, Smoky Weiner and the Hot Links will perform a benefit concert Aug. 23 at Bowens Island Restaurant. All the proceeds for this event will go to Bliss Women’s Spiritual Co-op.
The Hot Links will be joined by Silent Eddie Phillips on guitar. The band will perform originals and covers. "This is the best version of the band I've ever had," Smoky told the City Paper
Bliss Women’s Spiritual Co-op
is a retreat home in Mount Pleasant dedicated to various programs that focus on spirituality and self-improvement. Each month they offer over 150 classes and guided community outreach programs.
Tickets are a suggested donation of $50, and only 30 tickets are available
. The concert will begin at 4 p.m.
