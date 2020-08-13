Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Forte Jazz Lounge will reopen with social-distanced shows at King Street club

Tickets can be purchased on their website

Posted by Holly Malnati on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge Forte Jazz Lounge will be hosting comedy nights every Wednesday - PROVIDED BY FORTE JAZZ LOUNGE
  • Provided by Forte Jazz Lounge
  • Forte Jazz Lounge will be hosting comedy nights every Wednesday
Forte Jazz Lounge will reopen for live performances starting Aug. 17 after closing due to COVID-19.

In addition to their upcoming live performances, the club will continue free Facebook livestreams for the next few weeks.
Related Forte Jazz Lounge offers a "needed" place for Charleston's jazz traditions to thrive: Hitting every note
Forte Jazz Lounge hosts two live performances every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
Forte Jazz Lounge offers a "needed" place for Charleston's jazz traditions to thrive
Hitting every note
Upon entering Forte Jazz Lounge, the new King Street music venue, visitors are greeted with reminders of the past.
By Heath Ellison
Features
Forte will follow Charleston’s COVID-19 ordinances, and will require masks upon entry and will have limited capacity. Because of this, they are asking that guests call ahead to reserve a seat and bring a printed copy of their ticket.

Forte will do shows Monday through Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Related Charleston music community gets creative to drum up business while social distancing: Going Online
Whitehall will livestream a concert on March 26 in response to social distancing
Charleston music community gets creative to drum up business while social distancing
Going Online
COVID-19 is here to stay for the time being and social distancing is the most effective way to stop it. Luckily, the music community is full of creative and determined individuals. Some are using their ingenuity to practice social distancing while still providing a much needed outlet during this time.
By Heath Ellison
Features
Tickets can be purchased on their website or at the door for $10 and contributions to Forte can be made by sending funds to their PayPal account.

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS