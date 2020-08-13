Thursday, August 13, 2020
Forte Jazz Lounge will reopen with social-distanced shows at King Street club
Tickets can be purchased on their website
by Holly Malnati
on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 3:20 PM
Forte Jazz Lounge
Provided by Forte Jazz Lounge
Forte Jazz Lounge will be hosting comedy nights every Wednesday
will reopen for live performances starting Aug. 17 after closing due to COVID-19.
In addition to their upcoming live performances, the club will continue free Facebook livestreams
for the next few weeks.
Forte will follow Charleston’s COVID-19 ordinances, and will require masks upon entry and will have limited capacity. Because of this, they are asking that guests call ahead to reserve a seat and bring a printed copy of their ticket.
Forte will do shows Monday through Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased
on their website or at the door for $10 and contributions to Forte can be made by sending funds to their PayPal account
.
