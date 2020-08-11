Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

SunRhe releases new R&B and pop LP Lavender Monday

Lavender is available on Spotify

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 1:34 PM


Alternative R&B artist SunRhe released her debut LP Lavender Monday. The album is available on Spotify.

The album, as she told the City Paper last week, is a "self-aware reflection" of her experiences with love. SunRhe explores all facets of love, from self-love to romantic love. "Fresh Air," "SpaceJam Outro" and "Something Like Lavender" exemplify some of the LP's biggest strengths: unique production, calming melodies and confident vocals.
SunRhe said she began to explore the album's themes after reexamining her definition of love. "I had a problem loving myself, not just in a literal way, but also feeling free enough to explore my creative side and really fall in love with things that I am passionate about," she said. That journey is felt on the album, as SunRhe moves from experimental to R&B to progressive pop.

