P!lot celebrates International Cat Day with some local talent on "J'aime Le Chat"

Indie band P!lot released an animated music video for their song “J’aime Le Chat” on International Cat Day, Aug. 8.P!lot is an indie-pop project featuring lead singer Erel Pilo along with rotating collaborators. As the Brooklyn native travels around, she recruits local artists to help her with music. After moving to Charleston, she recruited local artists such as Nic Jenkins, Brett Nash and Matt Varner.P!lot’s french lyrics on "J'aime Le Chat" are accompanied by a retro, but fresh, sound. The music has a french '60s pop flair that comes from the inspiration for the song. The video features an animated representation of Pilo and her love for cats.While participating in an online challenge known as FAWM (February is Song Writing Month), Pilo heard “Donne Moi le Paradis, and was immediately inspired. She decided to dedicate a similar style song to her cat, Nitchy who is back home in New Jersey.With the help of Brooklyn producer Henry Martinez and animator Amelea the cat-inspired music video was brought to life.The video is filled with furry felines including the cats of friends and band members as well.