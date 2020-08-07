McKenzie Eddy releases new single "Stingray," her first in 8 years

click to enlarge
-
Sean Money and Elizabeth Fay
McKenzie Eddy is ready for her voice to be heard again on her new single, “Stingray,”
her first solo tune since 2012. All proceeds from the song throughout the month of August will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union.
"Stingray," which was co-written with her husband Elliott Smith, is about "taking the power back" after experiencing toxicity in the past, Eddy said. She explained the hook as a “mantra for self-growth.”
“I haven’t released any solo music for so long for so many reasons — the main reason being that I had a lot of negativity surrounding music after leaving New York,” she said in a press release. “My musical heart had been broken. For me, making music — finding a sound – has always been about collaboration. But it’s impossible to cultivate or create when all of your trust has been broken. When I met Elliott, all that changed."
Wolfgang Zimmerman, Jimmie Choate, Zandrina Dunning, Alicia Modoor, Mado Smith and Jordan Igoe also appear on "Stingray."
In the past decade, Eddy has been a member of the music community behind the scenes and on the stage, performing with Smith and rapper Benny Starr in Very Hypnotic Soul Band. In 2013, she opened the now-defunct King Street music venue King Dusko.