SUSTO will headline festival to benefit food workers in US and Canada

click to enlarge
Local indie-rock act SUSTO will headline an online fundraising music festival on Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. called Light in the Dark Fest.
In addition to SUSTO’s performance, the festival will include over 15 live performances from other artists such as Andy Friedman and Infinitikiss.
The event is a free live stream. However, they are asking that you donate directly to the Food Chain Workers Alliance, an association that represents around 375,000 food workers in the US and Canada.
The event’s goal is to raise money to protect and improve the lives of employees at FCWA. The basic needs of employees are not being met due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, says the Light In Dark Fest’s activism statement. This includes a lack of basic protective gear, access to paid sick days and unsafe working conditions.
Because of these uncertain times, they also expect the fest to be a platform to show support for local artists.
Light in the Dark Fest will also feature a short film contest judged by Darrell Johnston and Kimberly Braun from the Denali Film Festival. The winner will be announced at the main event along with a screening of the winning film. Following the main event, there will be the Chillax-Lounge After Party with DJ sets from DJ Sets by cel.cs and Mr. She.
The event will premiere directly on the Light in the Dark Fest
website homepage and donations can be made on the Food Chain Workers Alliance
website.