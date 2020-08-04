One at a Time: Easy Honey reads "Body Language"; Duwayne Motley's two singles; DJ DollaMenu's TikTok-worthy track

Easy Honey continues to make a push to be your favorite '90s alt rock band in 2020 on "Body Language." Out of the singles they've released in the last few months, "Body Language" might be the best, most full-realized of the batch. It's a pleading and seductive rocker with lyrics and music that are pitch-perfect for each other.Electronic producer Rural Resonance and rapper Zavier got together for a mysterious hip-hop track, "Rock with Me." Rural Resonance's floating and atmospheric beats compliment Zavier's stream of conscience rhymes and unending flow.Duwayne Motley has returned with a few new tracks after a surprise hit on the Deep House charts in 2019. He brings the energy of hit-maker on his latest singles. "You & I" is chill party mix outfitted with drum breaks all over. "Secrets" is a much more hyperactive tune, fit with guest vocals from singer Quiana Parler and rapper Matt Monday.Like many other songs in Persona la Ave’s catalog, it finds the sweet spot between left field and loving. There’s just something about the way Persona writes some of these electronic hooks that sounds romantic. Even as the track warbles and distorts, it’s something you could imagine working in an indie romance film.Local hip-hop's class clown DJ DollaMenu made his own social distancing music video for his latest single "For You Page." The tune has pretty much everything you need for a hit in 2020: plenty of humorous lines, a catchy beat and its own TikTok dance.