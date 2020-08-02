World music artist Peter Kfoury has Grammy hopes for latest LP Breaking All the Rules

World Music Cafe co-founder Peter Kfoury is hoping to drum up enough support for his latest albumto win a Grammy for World Music. The album fuses new age, jazz, funk and Middle Eastern influences for a lengthy and eclectic LP."My passion is the fusing of cultures and the musical creations that result," Kfoury said about the LP."Funky Dearborn" is a bluesy and groovy little jam based around a funky riff, played on the oud. "Dream Walkers" shows off another unique instrument choice for the album: the didgeridoo. "Said's Dream" is an unexpected take on "The Star Spangled Banner" in the first half that gives way to a rollicking jam in the second half.Charleston instrumentalist Gino Castillo served as the LP's recording engineer. South Carolina artists Heather Rice and Jonathan Lovett also performed on the album. Kfoury had some outside help from Los Angeles musicians from Jamie Papish and Chloe Pourmorady, as well.Kfoury, a Lebanese-American musician, has performed in Charleston for years. Among his accomplishments locally, he helped found world music listening room World Music Cafe. According to Kfoury, he has also submittedas a Grammy candidate for World Music. "Now it’s out of my hands and their committees will decide from here," he said. "I’d love to be Charleston’s next Grammy winner."