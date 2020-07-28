Singer-songwriter Dylan Swinson will livestream an August show from the N. Charleston PAC

click to enlarge Stephanie Stein

Singer-songwriter Dylan Swinson will perform at a livestream from the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Aug. 5. Swinson will perform pop-rock and acoustic tunes he's known for, from projects like his latest albumand"Having to play on the same stage as Chris Cornell, Beck, Dave Chappelle and countless others is an absolute honor," Swinson said before joking, "Honestly, I didn’t even know I was allowed there until they invited me."The livestream will be hosted on the North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Facebook page Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.