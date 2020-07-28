Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Singer-songwriter Dylan Swinson will livestream an August show from the N. Charleston PAC

Prove Em Wrong Kid rides again

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge STEPHANIE STEIN
  • Stephanie Stein
Singer-songwriter Dylan Swinson will perform at a livestream from the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Aug. 5. Swinson will perform pop-rock and acoustic tunes he's known for, from projects like his latest album Self-Titled and Prove Em Wrong Kid.
"Having to play on the same stage as Chris Cornell, Beck, Dave Chappelle and countless others is an absolute honor," Swinson said before joking, "Honestly, I didn’t even know I was allowed there until they invited me."

The livestream will be hosted on the North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Facebook page Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

