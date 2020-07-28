Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Singer-songwriter Dylan Swinson will livestream an August show from the N. Charleston PAC
Prove Em Wrong Kid rides again
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 11:15 AM
Singer-songwriter Dylan Swinson will perform at a livestream from the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Aug. 5. Swinson will perform pop-rock and acoustic tunes he's known for, from projects like his latest album Self-Titled
and Prove Em Wrong Kid.
"Having to play on the same stage as Chris Cornell, Beck, Dave Chappelle and countless others is an absolute honor," Swinson said before joking, "Honestly, I didn’t even know I was allowed there until they invited me."
The livestream will be hosted on the North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Facebook page Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.
