Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Ray DeeZy has a new LP out this week recently released his first book, Dock Boy Diaries

A portion of proceeds will go to Exquisite Kids

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
Ray DeeZy's new album, The Getaway, came out July 27 on his website, and will be available on streaming services later this week. The album is all about the past, finding peace in feelings of nostalgia, even when life is chaotic.
Ray DeeZy mixes indie rock and hip-hop for a musical therapy session on The Getaway: Back in Time
Ray DeeZy mixes indie rock and hip-hop for a musical therapy session on The Getaway
Back in Time
Rapper Ray DeeZy's tunes have always felt cathartic and soulful, something to bounce to one second and find solace in the next. And as an artist who has been vocal about depression in the past, Deezy's somber songs have carried the weight of mental health, sometimes when they're not even discussing it.
By Heath Ellison
Features
DeeZy brought on indie artist Tyler Bertges of Hermit's Victory to handle most of the production. "I know everybody likes to say they don't have a genre, but this shit sounds like Woodstock '99," DeeZy told the City Paper. "We had so much fun with this and that's another reason why it took so long."

The rapper released The Getaway on his website first "in the spirit of ownership, independence and black entrepreneurship," he said on Instagram.

DeeZy also released his first book, Dock Boy Diaries, about three young black men growing up in Goose Creek, on July 19.

A portion of the proceeds from The Getaway and Dock Boy Diaries: Part One, will go to Exquisite Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to helping kids with social and emotion problems.

