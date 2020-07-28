Ray DeeZy has a new LP out this week recently released his first book, Dock Boy Diaries

click to enlarge
Ray DeeZy's new album, The Getaway
, came out July 27 on his website
, and will be available on streaming services later this week. The album is all about the past, finding peace in feelings of nostalgia, even when life is chaotic.
DeeZy brought on indie artist Tyler Bertges of Hermit's Victory to handle most of the production. "I know everybody likes to say they don't have a genre, but this shit sounds like Woodstock '99," DeeZy told the City Paper
. "We had so much fun with this and that's another reason why it took so long."
The rapper released The Getaway
on his website first "in the spirit of ownership, independence and black entrepreneurship," he said on Instagram.
DeeZy also released his first book, Dock Boy Diaries
, about three young black men growing up in Goose Creek, on July 19.
A portion of the proceeds from The Getaway
and Dock Boy Diaries: Part One
, will go to Exquisite Kids
, a nonprofit dedicated to helping kids with social and emotion problems.