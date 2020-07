Daddy's Beemer drops new LP Denmark, for real this time

Daddy's Beemer released their twice-delayed LPFriday. The album can be heard on spotify.com Vocalist and guitarist Brady Sklar told thein June thatis all about transitioning thanks to the changes the band encountered while the writing the album. "I was getting out of college," he said, "And we were moving to Charlotte, and then we were on the road for a long time, and then we were technically homeless for a minute, and then we were headed to Charleston."Daddy's Beemer was on the move for years, relocating to the Holy City in 2019.is their first LP as a Charleston band and their first album since 2018's