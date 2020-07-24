Friday, July 24, 2020
Daddy's Beemer drops new LP Denmark, for real this time
Welcome to Denmark
by Heath Ellison
on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 11:53 AM
Daddy's Beemer released their twice-delayed LP Denmark
Friday. The album can be heard on spotify.com
.
Vocalist and guitarist Brady Sklar told the City Paper
in June that Denmark
is all about transitioning thanks to the changes the band encountered while the writing the album. "I was getting out of college," he said, "And we were moving to Charlotte, and then we were on the road for a long time, and then we were technically homeless for a minute, and then we were headed to Charleston."
Daddy's Beemer was on the move for years, relocating to the Holy City in 2019. Denmark
is their first LP as a Charleston band and their first album since 2018's Pucker
.
