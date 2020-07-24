Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Friday, July 24, 2020

Daddy's Beemer drops new LP Denmark, for real this time

Welcome to Denmark

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 11:53 AM


Daddy's Beemer released their twice-delayed LP Denmark Friday. The album can be heard on spotify.com.

Vocalist and guitarist Brady Sklar told the City Paper in June that Denmark is all about transitioning thanks to the changes the band encountered while the writing the album. "I was getting out of college," he said, "And we were moving to Charlotte, and then we were on the road for a long time, and then we were technically homeless for a minute, and then we were headed to Charleston."
Daddy's Beemer was on the move for years, relocating to the Holy City in 2019. Denmark is their first LP as a Charleston band and their first album since 2018's Pucker

