Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Thursday, July 23, 2020

BishopTheMIFC talks protests on latest single "Fafo"

FA and Find Out

Posted by Heath Ellison on Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 8:57 AM


Rapper BishopTheMFIC released a new single, "Fafo," July 17. The tune is one of several tracks Bishop will release that he hopes can "inspire active change."

The song features clips of news reports on George Floyd and protesters chanting "No Justice, No Peace" before a hard hook and electronic beat. Bishop pulls no punches on his verse, going from one line to the next without breaking for a hook until the end of the track. It's angry and righteous, the same thing many have felt during the last month and a half.

"Fafo" is the lead single off of Bishop's upcoming EP. This year, the rapper has released two other singles, "Realm Street" and "Been Bangin'."

Tags: , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS