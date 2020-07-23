BishopTheMIFC talks protests on latest single "Fafo"

Rapper BishopTheMFIC released a new single, "Fafo," July 17. The tune is one of several tracks Bishop will release that he hopes can "inspire active change."The song features clips of news reports on George Floyd and protesters chanting "No Justice, No Peace" before a hard hook and electronic beat. Bishop pulls no punches on his verse, going from one line to the next without breaking for a hook until the end of the track. It's angry and righteous, the same thing many have felt during the last month and a half."Fafo" is the lead single off of Bishop's upcoming EP. This year, the rapper has released two other singles, "Realm Street" and "Been Bangin'."