click to enlarge Ruta Smith

ELECTRONIC | Moontalkr

Moontalkr dropped a groovy and spacy remix of Human Resources' single "Girlfriend's House" Monday. The original track was a moody and slightly funky track indie-pop song. In the hands of Moontalkr's Jeffrey Wilson, it's got plenty of bounce, working as a lounge song or a hard-hitting club tune. Wilson also gives an extra emphasis to the vocals, letting the music and drums rise to the song's melancholy lyrics. This is the first of three remixes being released for "Girlfriend's House" this week. After Moontalkr's take on the electro-pop tune, local world beat artist Oukuo took a crack at it on Tuesday and the Landing took the track on Wednesday. Wilson's remix is easy to spin again and again, perfect for a DJ set. It's overall a lively reimagining of one of Human Resources' latest singles. In the past, Moontalkr has veered more toward funk over club mixes. Granted, Wilson's music has always been heavy on the production side. Tracks like "Ode" and "Omen" showed Moontalkr's differing personalities, according to City Paper writer Henry Clark. Wilson continues to have plenty of range as a songwriter and composer. His remix of "Girlfriend's House" serves as a fitting reminder. All three remixes can be heard on spotify.com by Wednesday. —Heath Ellison Monday

click to enlarge K Nobel zada Photography

COUNTRY ROCK | 20 Ride

20 Ride, a Charlotte-based Zac Brown Band tribute, was initially inspired to pay homage to the country outfit on account of that outlaw group's "high level of musicianship" as well as "the complexity of the songs," said Jeff Jones. It's also perfect summer time music, he adds, because it "creates a relaxing and fun atmosphere." A down-home party is what to expect July 25 when 20 Ride returns to the Lowcountry to serve as the headliner for the final installment of the Safe Sounds at Firefly Music Series. Though they are adept at channeling Brown's most endearing tracks, including "Chicken Fried," "Colder Weather," and "Highway 20 Ride," Jones said that attendees can also count on hearing an assortment of well-chosen outside covers spanning the last 50 or so years of popular music. "We like to incorporate some variety in order to give everyone something to look forward to." Tickets for Safe Sounds can be purchased at citypapertickets.com (operated by the City Paper). The show starts at 6 p.m. —Kevin Wilson SATURDAY