Charleston vocalist and musician Calvin Taylor dead at 60

click to enlarge City of North Charleston

Taylor's band played at the 2011 Fourth of July celebration in North Charleston

Calvin Taylor, a longtime Charleston musician and vocalist, died Thursday afternoon. He was 60 years old. Taylor's friends remember him as a natural vocalist and talented frontman.Taylor was born in Sumter in 1959, according to friend and bandmate James Dixon. Upon graduating from South Carolina State University with a degree in music, Taylor moved to the Lowcountry in the mid-'80s. He began performing with bandmate James Dixon in beach music and Motown cover band Room Service. About five years later, the performer started the Calvin Taylor Band, garnering notoriety around Charleston as a talented vocalist and natural frontman.Taylor's popularity in the city even landed him a spot in a promotional video for Charleston when the city was voted No. 1 in the U.S. byin 2011. Taylor is seen singing and playing his guitar while walking downtown.For almost three decades, Taylor performed in his namesake band, grabbing solo gigs in recent years. "He was the best person with the biggest heart and unbelievably talented," said Dixon. "Just naturally, that guy had a voice from God. He could sing anything.""He had a personality like no other," said bandmate Kevin Dixon. "He would walk in a room and everybody would light up and smile. He never met a stranger."A North Charleston police incident report from July 16 states Taylor was with his wife when he died.Taylor's funeral will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Dickerson Mortuary Chapel in North Charleston. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Jim Eady Cemetery.