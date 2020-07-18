Awendaw Green will host a Tiny Deck music series this summer

-
Provided
-
Logan and the Kidders will perform July 29
Awendaw Green is returning with a new "musical experiment" called the Tiny Deck music series. Every Wednesday for the rest of the summer, Awendaw Green will host a livestreamed concert with several local and touring artists, much like their popular Barn Jam series, which was shutdown due to COVID-19.
"I decided to bring our original music experiment back to our compound up Awendaw in an effort to stay engaged and provide a safe, responsible area to create the music we all love," said Awendaw Green owner Eddie White.
The first concert will be hosted on Facebook
July 22, with Ben Somewhere and Mike Kaufman performing. The series will run for four weeks, ending Aug. 12, and all shows will run from 6-10 p.m. The full schedule is below.
July 22:
Ben Somewhere, Mike Kaufman
July 29:
Tom Mackell, Logan and the Kidders, Dallas Baker and Friends
Aug. 5:
Michael Daughtry, Eric Sommer, Transonic Czars
Aug. 12:
Tin Roof Echo, Jamison Alley
Donations are being accepted
for the livestreams.