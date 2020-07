Awendaw Green will host a Tiny Deck music series this summer

Provided

Logan and the Kidders will perform July 29

Awendaw Green is returning with a new "musical experiment" called the Tiny Deck music series. Every Wednesday for the rest of the summer, Awendaw Green will host a livestreamed concert with several local and touring artists, much like their popular Barn Jam series, which was shutdown due to COVID-19."I decided to bring our original music experiment back to our compound up Awendaw in an effort to stay engaged and provide a safe, responsible area to create the music we all love," said Awendaw Green owner Eddie White.The first concert will be hosted on Facebook July 22, with Ben Somewhere and Mike Kaufman performing. The series will run for four weeks, ending Aug. 12, and all shows will run from 6-10 p.m. The full schedule is below.Ben Somewhere, Mike KaufmanTom Mackell, Logan and the Kidders, Dallas Baker and FriendsMichael Daughtry, Eric Sommer, Transonic CzarsTin Roof Echo, Jamison Alley Donations are being accepted for the livestreams.