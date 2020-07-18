Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Awendaw Green will host a Tiny Deck music series this summer

Deck, not desk

Posted by Heath Ellison on Sat, Jul 18, 2020 at 3:17 PM

Logan and the Kidders will perform July 29 - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Logan and the Kidders will perform July 29
Awendaw Green is returning with a new "musical experiment" called the Tiny Deck music series. Every Wednesday for the rest of the summer, Awendaw Green will host a livestreamed concert with several local and touring artists, much like their popular Barn Jam series, which was shutdown due to COVID-19.

"I decided to bring our original music experiment back to our compound up Awendaw in an effort to stay engaged and provide a safe, responsible area to create the music we all love," said Awendaw Green owner Eddie White.

The first concert will be hosted on Facebook July 22, with Ben Somewhere and Mike Kaufman performing. The series will run for four weeks, ending Aug. 12, and all shows will run from 6-10 p.m. The full schedule is below.

July 22: Ben Somewhere, Mike Kaufman
July 29: Tom Mackell, Logan and the Kidders, Dallas Baker and Friends
Aug. 5: Michael Daughtry, Eric Sommer, Transonic Czars
Aug. 12: Tin Roof Echo, Jamison Alley

Donations are being accepted for the livestreams. 

Tags: , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS