Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Marcus Amaker, Chaquis Maliq, Emily Curtis and others announced for new Lowcountry Listens series

Next set starts July 22 with Admiral Radio

Posted by Heath Ellison on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Marcus Amaker and Quentin Baxter 's performance will be streamed August 12 - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Marcus Amaker and Quentin Baxter 's performance will be streamed August 12
Lowcountry Listens, a livestreamed series of local artists performing at the Gaillard Center, announced a new round of shows today. Performances will be livestreamed once a week from this eclectic group of soul, R&B, Americana, jazz and pop artists. The full schedule is printed below.

July 22 – Admiral Radio
July 29 – Noah Jones
August 5 – Sarah White and Emily Curtis
August 12 – Muscle Memory: Poetry & Jazz with Marcus Amaker and Quentin Baxter
August 19 – Chaquis Maliq
Performances for Lowcountry Listens give artists and fans a chance to see live music from the safety of their home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The series began June 3 and finished on July 1, proving popular enough to warrant a second season.

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

