Scene Jesus and Neintu debut new "Nasty" music video

Rapper Scene Jesus released a music video for his latest single "Nasty" July 13. It's a low-end heavy track featuring a verse from Neintu. Just like the video, the tune feels like two rappers hanging out, goofing off and just doing what they love.
"In a time of utter distress, when black people are silenced and shorted respect, there is also time for a little fun," he said. "They wanted me to be a nasty man, so I gave them something nasty."
If you're looking for something nasty, Jesus' verse doesn't disappoint. "No flatulence, don't gas me/ popping off like pimples, that's acne," he raps. It's both puerile and clever, something you can bob your head to and laugh with.
Neintu's verse opens up the track with his signature deep growl strong lyrical delivery.
"Nasty" is the first single from Jesus' upcoming mixtape, Emit Trill, due Aug. 5. The video was directed by ICartiProductions. According to Jesus, "Nasty" only begins to tell the story.