Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Friday, July 10, 2020

Smoke N Brew celebrates its first year Saturday with live music from Chuck Bartell

Performances start at 4:30 p.m.

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 4:45 PM

screen_shot_2020-07-10_at_3.37.05_pm.png
Smoke N Brew is celebrating their first anniversary with performances from Chuck Bartell and Little Lesley and the Bloodshots at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Drinks, food trucks and a store-wide sale will happen from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. There will be no cover for the event, but they are accepting nonperishable food items, cash and gently used art supplies for the James Island Arts Council. (Just don't forget that mask!)

Smoke N Brew is a smoke shop, head shop and beer store on Folly Road.
Event Details Customer Appreciation Party
@ Smoke 'N' Brew
815 Folly Road
James Island, sc
When: Sat., July 11, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Price: Donations
Festivals + Events and Benefits + Fundraisers
Map

Tags: , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS