Friday, July 10, 2020
Smoke N Brew celebrates its first year Saturday with live music from Chuck Bartell
Performances start at 4:30 p.m.
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 4:45 PM
Smoke N Brew is celebrating their first anniversary with performances from Chuck Bartell and Little Lesley and the Bloodshots at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Drinks, food trucks and a store-wide sale will happen from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. There will be no cover for the event, but they are accepting nonperishable food items, cash and gently used art supplies for the James Island Arts Council. (Just don't forget that mask!)
Smoke N Brew is a smoke shop, head shop and beer store on Folly Road.
@ Smoke 'N' Brew
815 Folly Road
James Island,
sc
When: Sat., July 11, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Price:
Donations
