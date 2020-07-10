Smoke N Brew celebrates its first year Saturday with live music from Chuck Bartell

Event Details Customer Appreciation Party @ Smoke 'N' Brew 815 Folly Road James Island, sc When: Sat., July 11, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Price: Donations Festivals + Events and Benefits + Fundraisers Map

Smoke N Brew is celebrating their first anniversary with performances from Chuck Bartell and Little Lesley and the Bloodshots at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.Drinks, food trucks and a store-wide sale will happen from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. There will be no cover for the event, but they are accepting nonperishable food items, cash and gently used art supplies for the James Island Arts Council. (Just don't forget that mask!)Smoke N Brew is a smoke shop, head shop and beer store on Folly Road.